ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of ONEOK in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks analyst T. Richardson now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.86. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.37.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $27.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.59 and a 200-day moving average of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.52%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.82%.

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,007.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen purchased 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $273,719,000. State Street Corp grew its position in ONEOK by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,003 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $127,142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,683,000 after acquiring an additional 817,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in ONEOK by 606.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,139,000 after acquiring an additional 567,426 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

