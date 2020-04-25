ProAssurance Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) – Stock analysts at Boenning Scattergood reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for ProAssurance in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for ProAssurance’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

PRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. ProAssurance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

Shares of PRA opened at $19.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 996.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $42.03.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($1.47). The firm had revenue of $249.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.90 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,337,000 after acquiring an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 28,503 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 817,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,551,000 after acquiring an additional 46,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.23%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -153.09%.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

