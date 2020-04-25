William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Palomar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. William Blair also issued estimates for Palomar’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PLMR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Palomar from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Palomar in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Palomar from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.86.

Shares of PLMR opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 267.97. Palomar has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $65.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.48.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Palomar had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $33.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 million.

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $746,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $296,150.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 316,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,728,407.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,000 shares of company stock worth $4,854,800.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

