Wedbush Weighs in on Pegasystems Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Pegasystems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $276.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PEGA. ValuEngine upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Pegasystems stock opened at $76.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -66.77 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $103.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -9.60%.

In other news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $812,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $40,772.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,420 shares in the company, valued at $901,421.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,607 shares of company stock worth $1,156,832 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

