Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Display in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Universal Display’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $216.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.45.

OLED stock opened at $138.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.55. Universal Display has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $230.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.72.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 34.13%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 18.18%.

In other news, Director Cynthia Jane Comparin bought 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $154.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,946,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Universal Display by 4.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Universal Display by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

