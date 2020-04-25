Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 3.00

News headlines about Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) have trended positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Morgan Stanley earned a news sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Morgan Stanley’s analysis:

Shares of MS stock opened at $37.97 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,469,920.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.68 per share, with a total value of $2,484,000.00. Insiders bought a total of 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

