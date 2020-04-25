General Electric (NYSE:GE) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 3.00

News coverage about General Electric (NYSE:GE) has trended positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Electric earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

