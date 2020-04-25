Favorable News Coverage Unlikely to Affect NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Share Price

Media stories about NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) have trended positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NVIDIA earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the computer hardware maker an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $289.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $173.96 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.23. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

