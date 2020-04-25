KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Receives News Impact Rating of 3.00

Press coverage about KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) has been trending positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. KKR & Co Inc earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the asset manager an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities downgraded KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

KKR stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.68. KKR & Co Inc has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The company had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr bought 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

