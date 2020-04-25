J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 3.00

Media headlines about J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. J Sainsbury earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

JSNSF opened at $2.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.66. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $3.16.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.