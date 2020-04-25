Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Main Street Capital earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Main Street Capital’s analysis:

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. National Securities downgraded Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

MAIN opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.33. Main Street Capital has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 53.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In other news, COO Jesse E. Morris acquired 1,300 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.39 per share, with a total value of $49,907.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 39,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,892.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak acquired 1,700 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $25,721.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 364,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,531.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Featured Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.