Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 3.00

Press coverage about Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) has trended positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bureau Veritas earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have impacted Bureau Veritas’ score:

BVRDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Bureau Veritas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bureau Veritas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

BVRDF opened at $19.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.40. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides testing, inspection, and certification services in the areas of quality, health and safety, environmental protection, efficiency, and social responsibility. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore, Agri-Food & Commodities, Industry, Buildings & Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

