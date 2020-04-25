Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Share Price

Media stories about International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) have trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. International Flavors & Fragrances earned a media sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the specialty chemicals company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted International Flavors & Fragrances’ analysis:

NYSE IFF opened at $126.49 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $152.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $113.27 and a 200-day moving average of $125.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.62%.

IFF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.90 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $111.30 per share, with a total value of $1,056,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 831 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $112,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,707,831 shares of company stock valued at $196,995,703 and sold 1,695 shares valued at $202,048. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

