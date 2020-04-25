PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Earning Very Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) have been trending very positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PACCAR earned a media sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected PACCAR’s ranking:

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $67.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $73.30. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $49.11 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PACCAR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.21.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

