Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Receiving Very Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Headlines about Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) have trended very positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Roots earned a media sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
OTCMKTS:RROTF opened at $0.51 on Friday. Roots has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $3.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82.
About Roots
Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.
