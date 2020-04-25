Extremely Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Share Price

News coverage about Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) has trended extremely positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Activision Blizzard earned a media sentiment score of 4.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of ATVI opened at $66.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $41.84 and a one year high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.17.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ATVI. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

