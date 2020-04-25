Sensata Technologies Holding PLC Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share (NYSE:ST)

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sensata Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.28.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $45.78. Sensata Technologies has a 1 year low of $18.25 and a 1 year high of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The business had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 707.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

