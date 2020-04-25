Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc (TSE:CFF) Reduced by Analyst

Conifex Timber Inc (TSE:CFF) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$27.70 million for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CFF. CIBC boosted their target price on Conifex Timber from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Securities raised Conifex Timber from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.90 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Conifex Timber from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$0.50 to C$1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $21.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.55. Conifex Timber has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$1.44.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Lumber and Bioenergy. The Lumber segment is involved in timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; processing logs into lumber and wood chips; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

