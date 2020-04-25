Raymond James Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Canfor in a report released on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.29). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2020 earnings at ($1.35) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Canfor from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canfor from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canfor from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Canfor from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of TSE CFP opened at C$8.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.68 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.57. Canfor has a 12-month low of C$6.11 and a 12-month high of C$15.99.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.52) by C$0.46. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, pulp and paper products, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood products, and wood pellets, as well as produces green energy.

