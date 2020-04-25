Raymond James Comments on Canfor Pulp Products Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:CFX)

Canfor Pulp Products Inc (TSE:CFX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor Pulp Products’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

CFX has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities cut Canfor Pulp Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of CFX stock opened at C$5.58 on Friday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12-month low of C$4.01 and a 12-month high of C$14.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$247.50 million during the quarter.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

