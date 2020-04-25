Toromont Industries Ltd Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Toromont Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.02 billion.

TIH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$81.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$69.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$82.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$76.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$69.75.

Shares of TSE TIH opened at C$64.47 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$52.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$62.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.83.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Cuddy sold 4,000 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.25, for a total transaction of C$285,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,659,660. Insiders have sold a total of 10,100 shares of company stock worth $719,180 in the last quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

