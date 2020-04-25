Piper Sandler Comments on Under Armour Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Under Armour in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on UAA. B. Riley upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

NYSE UAA opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Under Armour by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 720,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 98,683 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 82.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 72,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 68.2% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 70,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 28,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.