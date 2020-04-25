Cimarex Energy Co Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.88. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on XEC. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cimarex Energy from $62.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cimarex Energy from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.55.

XEC stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEC. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 814.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,971 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.58 per share, for a total transaction of $181,899.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $30,140.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

