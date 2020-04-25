Brokers Offer Predictions for Zendesk Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ZEN)

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Zendesk in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Koenig now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.22). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zendesk’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.80) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zendesk from $107.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zendesk from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Zendesk from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.52.

NYSE:ZEN opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.66 and a beta of 1.30. Zendesk has a one year low of $50.23 and a one year high of $94.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $394,334.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,713 shares in the company, valued at $335,432.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $83,377.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,311,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,609 shares of company stock valued at $10,585,693. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Zendesk by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Zendesk by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

