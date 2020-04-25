Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Targa Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

NYSE TRGP opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.53. Targa Resources has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.45.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -449.38%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 135.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 39,139 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 127.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 14,966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 31.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,795 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 29.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 155.9% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 311,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 189,860 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

