Raymond James Weighs in on Finning International Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Raymond James cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Finning International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FTT. TD Securities upgraded Finning International from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Finning International from C$22.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Finning International from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Finning International from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Finning International from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.28.

TSE:FTT opened at C$16.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17. Finning International has a one year low of C$10.59 and a one year high of C$25.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.43.

In other news, Director Vicki Avril acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$213,828.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$320,742.18. Also, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.40 per share, with a total value of C$42,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$638,597.40.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

