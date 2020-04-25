Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Interfor Corp Issued By Raymond James (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Corp (TSE:IFP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interfor in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$456.82 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Interfor from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

TSE:IFP opened at C$7.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.81. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.79. The stock has a market cap of $423.74 million and a PE ratio of -4.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.88.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

