Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Norbord Inc Cut by Analyst (TSE:OSB)

Norbord Inc (TSE:OSB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Norbord in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. CSFB dropped their price target on Norbord from C$45.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on Norbord from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Norbord from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of TSE OSB opened at C$18.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.72. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.40. Norbord has a 12 month low of C$13.01 and a 12 month high of C$44.69.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$492.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$607.85 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$1,935,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,292 shares in the company, valued at C$1,173,556. Also, Senior Officer Peter Cornelius Wijnbergen sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$1,188,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,383 shares in the company, valued at C$2,216,852.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

