Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Wajax Corp (TSE:WJX) Issued By Raymond James

Wajax Corp (TSE:WJX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wajax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WJX. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Wajax from C$18.50 to C$14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Wajax from C$19.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wajax from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

TSE:WJX opened at C$7.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $145.08 million and a PE ratio of 3.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.41. Wajax has a 52-week low of C$4.90 and a 52-week high of C$17.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.30.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$403.90 million for the quarter.

Wajax Company Profile

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to transportation, forestry, industrial and commercial, construction, oil sands, mining, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, and mining and oil sands equipment.

