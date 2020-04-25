SunTrust Banks Comments on Wayfair Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wayfair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Khan now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($3.45). SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.85) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($9.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

W opened at $122.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $166.40.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.42) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 894 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $71,537.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 161,160 shares in the company, valued at $12,896,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,019,617 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,292 over the last 90 days. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 9,117.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 112,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 111,683 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 33.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $265,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 8.7% during the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

