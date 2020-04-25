Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of WWW opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth approximately $4,171,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

