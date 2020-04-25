Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 25th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.81 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Shares of WWW opened at $18.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth approximately $4,171,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total value of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,582.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Article: Forex

Earnings History and Estimates for Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Morgan Stanley Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 3.00
Morgan Stanley Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 3.00
General Electric Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 3.00
General Electric Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 3.00
Favorable News Coverage Unlikely to Affect NVIDIA Share Price
Favorable News Coverage Unlikely to Affect NVIDIA Share Price
KKR & Co Inc Receives News Impact Rating of 3.00
KKR & Co Inc Receives News Impact Rating of 3.00
J Sainsbury Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 3.00
J Sainsbury Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 3.00
Main Street Capital Earning Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds
Main Street Capital Earning Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report