Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

WFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$61.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

TSE:WFT opened at C$30.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$50.59. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of C$21.60 and a 1 year high of C$70.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.24.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.