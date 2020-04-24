Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,106,530,000 after purchasing an additional 733,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $3,303,463,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,517,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,727,807,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,160,598 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,909,176,000 after acquiring an additional 277,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $166.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.06.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $221.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.44.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Visa Inc Holdings Raised by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC
Visa Inc Holdings Raised by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC
Chevron Co. Position Reduced by Buckhead Capital Management LLC
Chevron Co. Position Reduced by Buckhead Capital Management LLC
Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Danaher Co.
Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Danaher Co.
Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co
Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co
Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Chevron Co.
Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Chevron Co.
Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co.
Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report