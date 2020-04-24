Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Reduced by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.5% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 84.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $127.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.96. The firm has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVX. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

