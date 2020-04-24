Centaurus Financial Inc. Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Centaurus Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,169,725.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $160.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $119.60 and a 1-year high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $142.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.75.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.