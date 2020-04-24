Ballentine Partners LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVX. Independent Research cut Chevron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.90.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

