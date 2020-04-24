Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1,039.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 626,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,556,000 after buying an additional 36,574 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 58,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. AXA grew its position in Chevron by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 661,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,755,000 after acquiring an additional 39,182 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.90.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVX stock opened at $86.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

