Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Annex Advisory Services LLC

Annex Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 205,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Chevron by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 133,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $86.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $127.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chevron from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Independent Research cut shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

