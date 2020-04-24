Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Sells 372 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,223 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 658,013 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $35,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 249,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,040 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Intel by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,613,719 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $141,454,000 after acquiring an additional 881,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.92.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $59.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $257.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

