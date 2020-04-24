Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 400 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lessened its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $23,235,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 280,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412,293 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $45.07 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a market capitalization of $194.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In related news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.