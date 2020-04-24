Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 873 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth about $61,625,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 9,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 354,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.12.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $200,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,753,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 80,234 shares of company stock worth $5,667,854 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $77.78 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

