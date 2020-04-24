Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 471 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NFLX stock opened at $426.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Netflix Company Profile
Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
