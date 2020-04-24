Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 471 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,402 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total transaction of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.62.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $426.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.31, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $449.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $333.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.