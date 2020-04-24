Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Cedar Capital LLC

Cedar Capital LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 171.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 2.1% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 176,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total transaction of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock opened at $426.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.21 billion, a PE ratio of 86.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $368.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $415.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.62.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

