Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 789 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in Boeing by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing stock opened at $137.74 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $391.00. The company has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.78 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.56 and its 200 day moving average is $295.97.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Group downgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $367.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.11.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.