Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 259 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.8% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $94,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $22,413,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth $7,404,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $242,071.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,507.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 3,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total transaction of $782,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 120,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,558,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,197 shares of company stock worth $17,844,166. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $221.04 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $154.52 and a 12 month high of $247.64. The stock has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $207.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.04.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

