Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,471.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,271.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,188.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,315.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 44.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.