Anderson Fisher LLC Sells 3,101 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Anderson Fisher LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,232 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 1.1% of Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after buying an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,966,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,616,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,487,025 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,226,148,000 after purchasing an additional 469,266 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

Shares of INTC opened at $59.04 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Insiders sold 73,853 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,846 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

