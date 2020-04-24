Billeaud Capital Management LLC Takes $952,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Billeaud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,338 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.5% of Billeaud Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST stock opened at $305.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.92. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $233.05 and a 52 week high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $328.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

