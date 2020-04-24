Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) is Cedar Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Posted by on Apr 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 126.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,251 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 2.2% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $172.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Accenture Plc is Cedar Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position
Accenture Plc is Cedar Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc.
Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc.
Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in CSX Co.
Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Holdings in CSX Co.
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $889,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Corp
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $889,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Corp
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Teladoc Health Inc
Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in Teladoc Health Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report