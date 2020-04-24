Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) is Cedar Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 126.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,251 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for 2.2% of Cedar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cedar Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,860,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.18, for a total transaction of $149,778.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,019.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,768,291. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN opened at $172.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

