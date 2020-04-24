Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 1,288,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 68,968 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $1,290,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 326,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $13,160,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $130.26 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a market cap of $181.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.40.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.70.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

